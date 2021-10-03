LeBron James hails Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after stunning display vs Manchester City

NBA superstar LeBron James has hailed Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah after his stunning performance against Manchester City.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this campaign, with the Egyptian threatening to almost singlehandedly launch a pursuit of the Premier League title on Merseyside.

The Liverpool talisman was influential again as Liverpool won themselves a point against title rivals Man City at Anfield, with Salah scoring a quite phenomenal solo goal.

Salah’s goal and performance as a whole has sent shockwaves around the football world, but his sheer impressiveness is even being recognised by stars of other sports.

Just to prove that the phrase ‘real recognise real’ has an element of truth to it, the LA Lakers’ LeBron James hailed Salah on Twitter in wake of the game.

LeBron has close ties to Liverpool as a consequence of his relationship with owners FSG. Considering the magnitude of today’s game, he was likely tuned in and enjoying the spectacle.

LeBron, knowing what it takes to be the best player on the planet in a particular sport, must have been left wondering if there’s a better footballer out there than Mohamed Salah right now…