Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa lavishes special praise on fab four for Watford win

Leeds United FC
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has heaped special praise on four players for his side’s victory over Watford on Saturday.

Bielsa praised defensive trio Jamie Shackleton, Kalvin Phillips and matchwinner Diego Llorente, along with substitute Tyler Roberts.

He said: “There was a lot of positive things. We didn’t make errors. We didn’t allow counter-attacks.

“It was a fair, deserved win. The difference could have been bigger.

Pushed to elaborate, he added: “I thought that Shackleton evolves. Llorente came back well. Phillips had influence.

“Roberts came in very well. The rest were all at a level from medium to high.”

Following the 1-0 win over newly-promoted Watford, Leeds end a run of six games without a win in the Premier League, which marked the clubs worst ever start to a Premier League campaign.

Timing-wise, The Whites will happily take the international break to reset and take the confidence of a win into their next fixture.

However, they will not be happy that they have to wait to visit a low on confidence Southampton side at St Mary’s, where The Saints are winless in their first seven games and now without captain James Ward-Prowse through suspension.

Momentum is key in the Premier League, and Leeds want to build theirs up asap.

