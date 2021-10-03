Liverpool fan accused of spitting at Manchester City staff member at Anfield

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have reportedly made a complaint to Liverpool over allegations that a fan spat at one of the champion’s backroom staff at Anfield.

Liverpool hosted Man City on their home turf on Sunday afternoon, a game which didn’t disappoint.

While we ought to be focusing on the brilliance of Mohamed Salah and Phil Foden in wake of the game, unfortunately there’s one particular news story doing the rounds that threatens to mar what ought to have been a memorable day.

As reported by Sky Sports, a complaint has been made which relates to an alleged spitting incident involving a Liverpool supporter and Pep Guardiola’s team in the dugout.

MORE: (Video) Pep Guardiola not happy Liverpool star wasn’t shown red card during Man City stalemate

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Pep Guardiola not happy Liverpool star wasn’t shown red card during Manchester City stalemate
‘Absolutely finished’ – These fans point out Manchester City star’s ‘really bad’ performances
(Video) Rodri perfectly times incredible last ditch block to rescue point for Man City vs. Liverpool

At this point in time the details are scarce and the claims are unproven, but with Man City having made a complaint in this manner, you fear that there might be an element of truth to what’s being alleged.

Spitting at people has never been acceptable, in football or society as a whole, with the COVID-19 pandemic making it even more contemptible behaviour.

We hope for a swift investigation into whether these claims are accurate, and if they do prove to be so, the punishment for the offender ought to be suitably serious.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.