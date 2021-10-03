Liverpool are more in need of a win today than their counterparts Manchester City, according to Jamie Carragher.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool player said that Liverpool were more in need of a win than Manchester City, because they need to create a gap with them early on given the fixtures that both teams have had so far.

You can watch Carragher’s full analysis below.

?"I think it's Liverpool." @Carra23 answers who needs the win today more between Liverpool and Manchester City. pic.twitter.com/1fyXFV9zAv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 3, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

As said in the above clip, a win today will put Liverpool four points ahead of the reigning Champions and will also put them at the top of the table one point ahead of Chelsea.

However, a win for the visitors will see them go joint top with Chelsea, and having played tougher fixtures than Liverpool, this puts them in a favourable position.

Out of the ‘big six’ clubs, City have now played them all except for local rivals Manchester United, Chelsea are in the same position.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have only played Chelsea from the big six but have a tough run upcoming, hosting City today before going to Old Trafford on October 24.

A win for either team today could prove instrumental in either retaining or regaining the Premier League title at the end of the season.