(Video) Lucas Moura restores Tottenham’s lead over Aston Villa after fine work from Heung-min Son

Lucas Moura has restored Tottenham’s lead during their clash with Aston Villa this afternoon with his first Premier League goal of the season.

Tottenham surrendered their lead after Ollie Watkins found the back of the net. Considering how rotten their fortunes have been as of late, you wondered if Villa would seize control in the contest.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have responded commendably to Villa levelling the scores, with Lucas Moura now finding the back of the net himself to put Tottenham ahead for the second time.

Some find work from Heung-min Son down the left-channel provided the assist, with the South Korean squaring up the defender, beating him and putting it on a plate for Lucas Moura.

A spirited Tottenham performance will do Nuno no harm at all. He’s been under huge pressure as of late, but it certainly looks as though his players are willing to fight for him.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Spurs fans will be crossing their fingers that they’ll be able to hold onto the lead and secure a much-needed three points.