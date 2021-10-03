Pep Guardiola keen on bringing Barcelona teenager to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen for Manchester City to poach talented youngster Nico González from Barcelona.

While Man City are a club that has the financial firepower to sign some of the best players on the planet, Pep Guardiola will consider it equally significant to build for the future.

Part of that is giving opportunities to those who break through your own academy, but recruiting young talent from elsewhere is also a worthwhile strategy.

In this case, Pep is reportedly looking towards former club Barcelona in hope of laying the foundations for the future of Man City’s midfield.

According to Fichajes, Guardiola wants to bring Barcelona teenager Nico Gonzalez to the Etihad. The 19-year-old has successfully made the jump from Barca B into the first-team.

The report notes that Barca have no intention of selling Gonzalez, but were Man City to make a desirable offer, they’d be in with a chance landing him.

With there being so much uncertainty surrounding Barcelona at current, it remains to be seen whether Gonzalez sees the club as the right place to launch his career.