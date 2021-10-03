When the eyes of the football world are on you, that’s the time to take your chance to put yourself in the shop window.

Benfica star, Darwin Nunez, certainly did that in the Champions League earlier in the week, as he terrorised Barcelona and helped his side to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

A third-minute opener and a 79th minute penalty had the Estadio da Luz crowd on their feet and Barca rocking on their heels, with the Catalans now bottom of the group and facing possible group stage elimination.

Nunez, meanwhile, has played himself into contention for a switch to one of Europe’s top teams.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all in the hunt for the 22-year-old.

However, Manchester City believe they have the edge over all of their rivals given the business they’ve already done with the Portuguese giants.

Nunez certainly has the skill set to thrive in the English top-flight.

Strong and powerful, he is nimble for a big man, has a predator’s eye for goal and his movement is first-class.

With City needing a striker with just those qualities, don’t be surprised to see the player in Manchester next season.