One stat highlights the major worry for Man United after draw with Everton

Manchester United endured another disappointing result yesterday as they drew 1-1 at home to Everton in the Premier League.

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for the Red Devils, who started brightly with some big wins over Leeds United and Newcastle, but who have slipped up a lot in recent games.

A late winner by Cristiano Ronaldo against Villarreal in midweek perhaps papered over the cracks slightly, and it showed against Everton on Saturday.

Man Utd went 1-0 up in the first half but couldn’t find quite enough to kill Everton off, and the Toffees ended up grabbing a deserved 1-1 draw.

See below for some intriguing stats from the game that perhaps show were the problem lies…

As much as United had more possession and plenty of shots, they were level with Everton on the creation of clear-cut chances.

MORE: Not a bad day for Andros Townsend!

That seems a real concern given that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has quality midfield players like Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in his side, and it perhaps points towards issues with his team’s style of play.

Watching this Man Utd side, it often seems clear that they lack the same kind of cohesion as their rivals, with Solskjaer putting together a collection of individuals more than an actual functioning team.

