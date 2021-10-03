Things aren’t really going to plan for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and try as the Norwegian might, it’s still two steps forward and one back.

The epic midweek victory over Villarreal in the Champions League was followed by a dour 90 minutes against Everton, and that’s been United under Ole in a nutshell.

His prior association with the club appears to be the only thing keeping him in employment at present, but that is becoming more of a hindrance the longer the Red Devils go without silverware or consistently good performances and results.

With the many new signings now in place, there is no more room for excuses.

MORE: Liverpool looking at Declan Rice alternatives

At the start of 2019, the Daily Mail noted that Gareth Southgate was being considered as a possible replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Of course, the club, ultimately, decided upon the man that won them the treble.

More Stories / Latest News Aston Villa fans troll Tottenham star Harry Kane with Jack Grealish chant Video: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scores with superb finish for Tottenham vs Aston Villa PSG fail to register a single shot on target vs Rennes despite Messi, Neymar and Mbappe up front

However, if this season is another damp squib for the Red Devils and Southgate decides that he’ll leave the England manager’s job after World Cup 2022, could he be the perfect candidate to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford?