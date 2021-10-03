Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the only striker unhappy with things at Manchester United at the moment.

In fact, it’s the Portuguese’s arrival that appears to have put Edinson Cavani’s nose out of joint.

One has to have sympathy with the Uruguayan star who was, until Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, carving out a name for himself with the Red Devils.

One of European football’s best front men, after a relatively slow start to life at Old Trafford, Cavani began to show all of the hallmarks one might expect from one of the greats of the game.

However, he’s barely had a look in since Ronaldo took his number seven shirt and Mundo Deportivo cite his entourage as suggesting that a January switch to Real Madrid could be possible.

Such a move would certainly allow El Matador to put a marker down, however briefly, in another league, and his enviable skill set would be complimentary to both Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

It’s doubtful Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would countenance such a scenario occurring, though the Norwegian would be the first to admit that Cavani would have every right to try and push through a move.