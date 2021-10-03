(Video) Sadio Mane gives Liverpool lead over Man City with fine finish after great work from Mohamed Salah

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Liverpool have taken the lead over Manchester City at Anfield through Sadio Mane.

Liverpool were up against it in the first-half of the contest, with Man City purring and looking to pull off a second consecutive victory away to a direct Premier League title rival.

Unfortunately for Man City, they’ve paid the price for their inability to find a breakthrough during a period of dominance, with Sadio Mane having put Liverpool ahead just before the hour mark.

Man City played some fantastically intricate football in the first 45, but it took just the one pass from Mohamed Salah to thread Mane through on goal, with the Senegal international making no mistake.

