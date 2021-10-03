It turned into another afternoon to forget for Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After being given a 1-0 lead against Everton by Anthony Martial, the Red Devils were unable to build on it and ultimately had to be happy with one point rather than three.

Part of the reason, talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor believes, is the lack of any sort of meaningful contribution in United’s midfield from Fred.

The pundit identified Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek is better options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, even suggesting that Aston Villa’s John McGinn would walk into the United midfield.