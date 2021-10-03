Lionel Messi hasn’t quite got going for Paris Saint-Germain yet, and he got a bit unlucky with this superbly-struck free-kick against Rennes.

The Argentine still only has one goal for PSG since joining from Barcelona in the summer, and he came ever so close to bagging his second here, only to be denied by the woodwork.

Watch below as Messi struck a beauty from the set piece, only to see his effort crash against the bar…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Messi must be frustrated at how things have gone for him at PSG so far, and it’s perhaps a bit damning on Mauricio Pochettino that he’s failing to get this front three firing.