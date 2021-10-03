Arsenal ready to try swoop for classy attacker but face competition from two PL rivals

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Real Betis attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The Gunners supposedly want to make Fekir their next star player, but face competition from Premier League rivals Everton and West Ham, according to Fichajes.

Fekir has shone in his time in La Liga and also previously looked a big talent during his time at Lyon, so one imagines he could make a fine signing for Arsenal or a number of other Premier League clubs.

The France international is seemingly open to signing a new contract with Betis, according to Fichajes, but the report suggests that Arsenal could succeed in changing his mind.

Gooners will surely be rooting for their club to land a talent like this, with Mikel Arteta clearly in need of more spark in the final third.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Arsenal, and it looks like they’re still missing that creativity of Mesut Ozil behind their main forward players.

Martin Odegaard joined from Real Madrid this summer and has performed well, but it seems pretty clear that he can’t do it alone, so Fekir would surely be another useful addition in that area of the pitch.