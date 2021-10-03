There are lots of things that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to get his head around at Manchester United, not least the potential contract issues of star midfielder, Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman appears settled again at Old Trafford after a period where he seemed more out of the club than in it.

It can’t escape the Norwegian’s attention, however, that Pogba’s contract runs out next summer and he will be free to talk to other clubs as from January.

Barcelona are known to be interested in his services, and The Sun report that Paris Saint-Germain can be added to that list.

MORE: Liverpool looking at Declan Rice alternatives

Real Madrid have always kept a close eye on the player, though they would now appear to be spending their cash elsewhere.

It’s believed that United have offered the World Cup winner a new contract for in the region of £400,000 per week, but the fact that Pogba hasn’t already put pen to paper is telling.

The Red Devils are seeking to force the issue by ensuring that they receive a decision one way or the other by Christmas.

More Stories / Latest News One stat highlights the major worry for Man United after draw with Everton Man United set to lose Cavani in January with Real Madrid switch possible Arsenal ready to try swoop for classy attacker but face competition from two PL rivals

Does Mino Raiola have a plan up his sleeve for a client who continues to divide opinion amongst the United fan base?