Although it appears that the UK is seemingly over the worst of it where the coronavirus pandemic is concerned, Covid-19 still hasn’t gone away.

Football was badly affected at the outset, and according to the Daily Mail, incredibly, a quarter of all Premier League players have already tested positive.

That’s a shocking statistic, and one would have to question whether players still reticent to get the jab need to be spoken to, in order to ensure that, over the coming months, that statistic doesn’t rise.

The report also worryingly notes that only seven English top-flight clubs have more than half of their squads double jabbed.

Newcomers, Brentford, have had two players test positive over the period, with Norwich at the top of this particular table with 14 of their players, equivalent to 52 percent of their squad, producing a positive test.

It’s difficult to see where this ends if players continue to push back on being jabbed.

Given that it isn’t compulsory, the virus could be lingering a lot longer than necessary.