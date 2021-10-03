There’s no doubt that Real Betis star, Nabil Fekir, has started off the 2021/22 campaign in fine form.

He is the player who has been keeping the Verdiblancos cogs turning, and it’s little wonder that the club want to tie him down to a new deal.

According to Fichajes.net, the player himself is happy with the new terms being proposed by the Benito Villamarin club, and it’s thought that a deal could be close to being concluded.

However, there’s a problem looming in the shape of Premier League trio West Ham, Arsenal and Everton.

Of the three, Everton might appear to be a preferred destination, given that the Hammers have Said Benrahma doing much the same job as Fekir, whilst the Gunners are fully stocked with creative players too.

MORE: Liverpool looking at Declan Rice alternatives

The same outlet suggest that all three are willing to make significant efforts to add Fekir to their squads in January, and a big enough offer could well tempt Betis into selling.

Financial issues caused by Covid notwithstanding, the Premier League still appear to be more cash rich than their Spanish counterparts.

More Stories / Latest News “How can a goal like that happen?” – Ferguson would ban Man Utd flop from playing for a month, says ex-Red Devil Man City already working on big-name transfer, club resigned to losing player for around €50m Mike Ashley refusing to pay up Steve Bruce’s contract as Newcastle’s poor campaign continues

It’s not a move that will appeal to the Betis faithful, but money talks in this day and age.