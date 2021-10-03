Heading into Sunday afternoon’s Ligue Un encounter between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled outfit were already six points ahead of the pack and some 12 points ahead of their opponents.

Lionel Messi crashed a free-kick against the bar, and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe missed chances, which came back to haunt them towards the end of the first half.

A deep cross into the box was met by Nuno Mendes, who could only steer it into his own net, sending the home fans wild.

Well that wasn’t in the script… Rennes go 1-0 up against PSG on the stoke of half-time through a Nuno Mendes own goal. ? pic.twitter.com/fHqTnLd8uh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 3, 2021

Pictures from BT Sports