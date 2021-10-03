Video: Star-studded PSG side gift Rennes the opening goal in Ligue Un encounter

Paris Saint-Germain
Heading into Sunday afternoon’s Ligue Un encounter between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled outfit were already six points ahead of the pack and  some 12 points ahead of their opponents.

Lionel Messi crashed a free-kick against the bar, and Neymar and Kylian Mbappe missed chances, which came back to haunt them towards the end of the first half.

A deep cross into the box was met by Nuno Mendes, who could only steer it into his own net, sending the home fans wild.

