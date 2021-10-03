Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained some of his selection decisions in the 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Solskjaer was clearly disappointed to see his side drop points after having a lot of possession and chances, but insists he had no regrets over his team selection.

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench, but Anthony Martial came in and scored, while Solskjaer also felt Edinson Cavani needed minutes and played well.

Watch below as Solskjaer justifies his choices, saying he needed to manage his players’ workload over the course of the season…

United have a good enough squad that they should be able to mix things up a bit in some games, even if it didn’t quite work out this time.