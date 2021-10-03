He was once a part of one of the most feared strike partnerships in the country, but Stan Collymore’s former Nottingham Forest team-mate, Bryan Roy, has had quite the comedown from the days when he was worshipped by thousands.

Like many ex-players before him, the heady days of adulation and instant recognition soon disappear, and the adjustment process isn’t always a successful one.

Drink, drugs and gambling are persuasive mistresses for those with money in their pockets and time on their hands.

For Roy, however, it’s his use of social media that has landed him in hot water.

Incredibly, he took to Twitter and threatened to shoot the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, according to the Mirror.

It’s believed that Roy had written ‘you’ll get a headshot soon,’ and that’s landed him with 80 hours of community service after he was sentenced at The Hague last week.

Two years probation will also ensure that if he offends again during that time, he’ll be sent to prison.