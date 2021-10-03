Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has described both Liverpool and Manchester City as incredible teams, ahead of their clash in the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former City man Richards spoke about the recent weight of this fixture in terms of competing to win the top trophies and also questioned how City would react after enduring two tough away games against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

You can watch his full analysis below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Both teams are looking to improve their title credentials by taking points off of the other.

A win for The Cityzens would see them return to the top of the table, joint on points with Chelsea.

On the other hand, a Liverpool win would see them leapfrog Chelsea and open up a four-point gap on the reigning Champions.

Recent clashes between these two have produced some fantastic spectacles, so it is more than possible that those viewing the game will be in for a treat as two of the best teams in the world go head to head.