Real Madrid are reportedly keen on a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has been a star performer for the Foxes for some time now, and it seems clear he has what it takes to play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid seem increasingly interested in Tielemans, with the report stating that they could even let go of Casemiro to make room for the Leicester star.

Leicester are used to losing their best players, with big names like Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell snapped up by their Premier League rivals in recent times.

It remains to be seen if Tielemans will definitely be the next to go, but it would surely be hard for Leicester to keep hold of him if Real Madrid came calling.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus by Tuttomercatoweb in recent times.