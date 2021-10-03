Man City already working on big-name transfer, club resigned to losing player for around €50m

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international is fast becoming one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in Europe outside of the traditional big clubs, having shone in La Liga and the Europa League for Villarreal.

According to Todo Fichajes, City are already getting to work on a potential move for Torres in the near future, with Villarreal supposedly likely to accept around €50million for him as they’re resigned to losing him to an elite club.

The 24-year-old looks like he could be a good fit at the Etihad Stadium, though City already have plenty of quality defensive options such as Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Nathan Ake has perhaps not lived up to expectations since joining City, so there might be room for the club to offload him and bring in one more big-name signing at the back.

Todo Fichajes note that Torres has also been linked with Tottenham in recent times, but one imagines the player would be far more tempted by the chance to link up with Pep Guardiola’s side.