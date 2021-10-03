Everton star Andros Townsend had a pretty great day at Old Trafford yesterday.

First, Townsend netted a well-taken equaliser to grab Everton a point away to Manchester United. Then, he had a bit of fun by celebrating the goal with a cheeky imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic celebration.

And to top it all off, Townsend even got to go home with Ronaldo’s shirt, as he posted a tribute to the Man Utd forward on Instagram after the game, insisting he had nothing but respect for the GOAT (that’s greatest of all time, for those of you not entirely up to speed with internet slang).

Townsend had a fine game for Everton and is proving a terrific signing after joining the Toffees on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in the summer.

It was a frustrating afternoon once again for United, however, who already look like they might be slipping out of contention for the Premier League title.