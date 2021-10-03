Manchester United are reportedly ready to launch an improved transfer bid for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier after failing to get a deal done over the summer.

The England international was supposedly not too far away from making the move to Old Trafford after having everything agreed with the Red Devils before Atletico’s stance prevented the deal from going through, according to Todo Fichajes.

Still, the report adds that Man Utd are now prepared to try again for Trippier in January, with the club possibly set to offer as much as €45million to bring the former Tottenham man back to England.

Trippier makes sense as a priority target for United, who seem to be lacking quality from out wide, particularly from the right flank.

Attacking full-backs are an increasingly important part of the modern game, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka just doesn’t have that ability on the ball or end product from his crossing.

Trippier could be an important upgrade after being a key performer for both Atletico and England in recent times.

Diego Simeone surely won’t want to lose such a key player, but €45m might be too good to turn down.