(Video) Anfield erupts as special Mo Salah strike stuns Citizens

Despite the game being level at two-a-piece now, Liverpool had taken the lead against Manchester City for the second time during Sunday afternoon’s heavyweight Premier League clash.

Having gone one nill up, thanks to a second-half Sadio Mane opener, the Citizens did well to draw level through young English attacker Phil Foden.

However, the back pages were almost stolen by club legend Mo Salah, who has once again reminded footballing fans all around the world why he is to be considered one of the best, ever.

After twisting and turning inside Manchester City’s box, the Egyptian wide-man, who made his opponent’s star-studded backline look like amateurs, unleashed a devastating strike and in turn, brought Anfield to their feet.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+