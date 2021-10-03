(Video) Jarrod Bowen smashes late volley past Brentford to drag Hammers level

Having trailed for nearly 80-minutes, David Moyes’ West Ham United have finally dragged themselves back level against Brentford during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match.

The Hammers, who have started the season in much the same form they finished last, would have been hoping they could take something away from the London Stadium when they met the newly-promoted Bees on Sunday.

Seemingly refusing to give up on clawing their way back into the game, just shy of the 80-minute mark, wide-attacker Jarrod Bowen smashed home a late equaliser.

Pictures courtesy of Optus Sport 2