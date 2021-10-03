Some players instinctively know when their managers are angry because they’ll either shout at the top of their lungs or wildly gesticulate on the touchline.

Others need a little reminding when their performances are dipping below what’s expected of them.

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, certainly wasted no time in letting Federico Bernardeschi know that he needed to get a wiggle on.

The player was dawdling along near the technical area, so Allegri took the chance to boot him up the backside.

Bernardeschi’s facial expression thereafter clearly showed he’d got the message.