(Video) Man City attacker turns Virgil van Dijk inside out with incredible driving run

Manchester City attacker Bernando Silva almost put in the most incredible assist in the history of the Premier League.

Currently, in action against Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, who are displaying a really good performance, will feel unlucky to head into the break level at nill-nill.

MORE: Ex-Premier League striker reveals how father threatened to kill him and his family

However, despite the game still being goal-less, arguably the moment of the first-half came from wide-attacker Silva, who showcased a truly incredible attacking run, which saw him leave several Liverpool defenders in his wake, including star man Virgil van Dijk.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+