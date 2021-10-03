Video – Rennes fans celebrate shock win over PSG

Stade Rennais fans celebrated their sides shock win over Paris Saint-Germain in some style.

Rennes caused a massive upset this Sunday as they defeated PSG’s star-studded lineup 2-0, allowing them to have just one shot on target.

Goals from Gaetan Laborde and Flavien Tait on either side of the break condemned The Parisians to their first defeat of the season.

The Ligue 1 front runners are looking to regain the League title this season after losing out to Lille last season.

You can see the full video of the Rennes fans celebrations after the game below.

These scenes! ? A massive shock as Rennes beat PSG in Ligue 1, and look how much it means! pic.twitter.com/Z8pDMwlvwk — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 3, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime Video Sport

PSG’s star-studded lineup today included starts for Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria but even they couldn’t breach the hosts stoic defence.

Following the result, Les Rennais have moved up to eighth place in the league table, while PSG suffer what is likely to be nothing more than a bump in the road, considering they already have a six-point gap to the team in second.