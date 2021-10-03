(Video) Rodri perfectly times incredible last ditch block to rescue point for Man City vs. Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

With his side in Premier League action against Liverpool earlier on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was put to the test in what turned out to be a hugely competitive match.

Having fallen behind early in the game’s second half, thanks to a Sadio Mane opener, attacker Phil Foden managed to level proceedings before Mo Salah scored a stunner to give the Reds the lead for a second time.

MORE: (Video) Anfield erupts as special Mo Salah strike stuns Citizens

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Anfield erupts as special Mo Salah strike stuns Citizens
(Video) Phil Foden draws Manchester City level with Liverpool with stunning finish from acute angle
Man United legend wants fans to stop singing racist chant about him

However, after midfielder Kevin De Bryune clawed the Citizens back on level terms just minutes later, the game, which eventually ended 2-2, saw an end-to-end affair ensue.

Looking to steal all three points at the death, midfielder Fabinho found himself staring at an open goal but not before Rodri put his body on the line and blocked the Brazilian’s effort.

More Stories Fabinho Rodri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.