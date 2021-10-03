Manchester City could reportedly be set to rival Arsenal for the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Todo Fichajes, Pep Guardiola’s side could turn to the exciting young Serbia international as an alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

Todo Fichajes suggest that Vlahovic would likely cost around €80million and could be a target for City in January as they look to bring in more fire-power up front.

The 21-year-old has been a big hit in Serie A in recent times, scoring 21 league goals last season and a further four so far this term, so it’s not too surprising to see big clubs being linked with him.

A recent report from Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Arsenal were also one of his admirers during the summer, while even more recently the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, stated that Vlahovic was unsure about committing his future to his current club unless he could be guaranteed a release clause.

It certainly seems like there could be an opportunity for City to finally land their ideal long-term replacement for the legendary Sergio Aguero, but Arsenal would certainly also do well to snap him up amid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent struggles.

The Gunners are not the force they once were, though, so one imagines Vlahovic would surely find a move to City far more tempting if he wants to play in the Champions League and win major trophies.