The 2021/22 Premier League season is only seven games old but we’ve already seen the first managerial casualty.

Watford, who have got through seven managers in the past five years, have decided to dispense with the services of Xisco Munoz after their latest reverse, according to the Daily Mail.

It appears to be yet another knee-jerk reaction from Watford owner, Gino Pozzo.

Though the Hornets are only four points above the relegation places at this early stage, they are also just three points behind eighth-placed Aston Villa.

It’s only been a few months since Xisco had Watford promoted to the top-flight, and seven matches into a new season isn’t the time to be making such decisions.

Clearly, however, Pozzo has seen something that he doesn’t like.

Ultimately the club need to stay in the division, but whomever comes in next needs to be given enough time to mould the team into a cohesive unit.

Changes at the merest hint of a drop-off in form doesn’t help anyone at the club, players included.