On the occasion of his 40th birthday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is showing no signs of slowing down.

It really wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue playing after the end of the current season, and it would be interesting to see if he’s able to keep up a record that will stand the test of time.

Not only has he scored in every minute of a match during his career, he’s also scored at least once in every year since 1999.

To that end, it’s no wonder that the likes of Barcelona, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and AC Milan have been grateful recipients of his services.

It’s a testament to his fitness that he’s still able to hold his own at the top level.

Happy 40th birthday to the man that has scored scored a goal in every year since 1999 and in every possible minute of a match: ? 954 games

? 565 goals

? 31 trophies Football’s very own Benjamin Button: Zlatan Ibrahimovi?. ? pic.twitter.com/6k9GERO6y5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 3, 2021

Despite knee injuries that would’ve ended the careers of lesser mortals, Zlatan has pushed on and will clearly be the only one who decides exactly when his time is up.

Happy Birthday Zlatan!