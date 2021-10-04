Remarkable stats sum up what Liverpool were missing against Manchester City

Liverpool might have struggled at times in their 2-2 draw against Manchester City, but it’s easy to forget how big a loss Trent Alexander-Arnold is to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The England international is so much more than just one part of the back four at Liverpool; he’s arguably the team’s most important creative player from that right full-back position.

See below as Jordan Chamberlain of Empire of the Kop points out why Liverpool might not have been at their most fluent best against City, with Alexander-Arnold’s stats showing him leading the way in all the key chance creation, passing and crossing stats…

If you're wondering why we didn't make as make as many chances as usual yesterday… this is probably why. pic.twitter.com/GqsZEWiBnt — Jordan Chamberlain (@Jordan_AC90) October 4, 2021

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Man City would probably have similar issues if they were without star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, such is the quality that Alexander-Arnold has consistently provided in recent times.

Thankfully, the Reds were still able to rely on some moments of magic from Mohamed Salah, who was on fire at Anfield yesterday to score a stunning solo goal and also do brilliant work to set up Sadio Mane for the opener.