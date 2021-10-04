Former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is struggling again at Inter Milan, and it seems he’s been venting his frustration on social media.

The Chile international was once a star player for Arsenal, where he shone for a number of years as arguably one of the finest attacking players in the world at that time.

However, it all went downhill for Sanchez after his move to Man Utd in January 2018, and it’s hardly surprising that they tried offloading him as quickly as possible, with Inter Milan taking a gamble on the South American.

Still, Sanchez now finds himself out of favour at the San Siro, having barely featured under new manager Simone Inzaghi, and posting this thinly-veiled criticism of the head coach on Instagram before later deleting it…

The caption translates as: “Realise that you can be worth a lot, but if you are in the wrong place, you are not going to shine.”

It seems Sanchez still feels he has plenty to offer but is simply in the wrong place, but it’s hard to imagine the 32-year-old would have many takers around Europe at the moment after his rapid decline in the last few years.

It’s sad to see this happen to someone who was such a fine player not so long ago.