Despite all of their current woes, Barcelona still have a superb crop of youngsters coming through from their La Masia academy.

Ronald Koeman has his doubters but he has at least had the bravery that’s been lacking from some of his contemporaries.

By handing responsibility to the likes of Gavi, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati and others, although the short term might be painful for the Catalans, the longer term should see the club back where it belongs.

One player who has been especially impressing is Nico Gonzalez, a player who has been compared to a young Sergio Busquets by Fichajes.com among others.

The outlet also note the strong interest from Pep Guardiola in bringing the midfielder to Man City.

There’s little chance of Joan Laporta selling any of his young stars willingly, albeit the blaugranes are in such a financial mess that they may not have any choice if Man City make a decent offer.

Nico is unlikely to be thrust straight into City’s midfield should he make the switch. However, his fearlessness is part of his appeal.

Being thrown into the deep end won’t faze a player that’s destined for the very top.