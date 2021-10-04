It’s not been the greatest start to the season for FC Barcelona.

Bottom of their Champions League group after two defeats from their opening two games, they’re also languishing in ninth place in La Liga, five points behind leaders, Real Madrid.

Joan Laporta arguably won’t have countenanced such a beginning to their 2021/22 campaign, particularly after the way Ronald Koeman’s ended last season, when the title was in their own hands with less than half a dozen games left.

The president needs to help find a way out of the funk that the team, and indeed the club, find themselves in.

To that end, according to Mundo Deportivo and cited by AS, a double January swoop is on the cards and, if successful, will strengthen the Catalans for the second half of the season.

Man City outcast, Raheem Sterling, who disappointed once again when coming on as sub against old club, Liverpool, is one player being targeted, along with highly-rated RB Leipzig star, Dani Olmo.

It would be a significant statement from the Catalans in mid-season, though whether both signings would see a change in fortunes before the end of the campaign is up for debate.