Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly both keen on a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has been a star performer for the Seagulls in recent times, and it seems he’s now firmly on the radar of two of England’s biggest clubs.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, both Man Utd and Liverpool are admirers of Bissouma, who himself is taking steps to try to earn a big move by cleaning up his act off the pitch.

It’s claimed that Bissouma has previously had some trouble with the way he conducts himself on the training ground, having displayed some issues with time-keeping.

However, the report states that the 25-year-old has been advised to work on these things if he is to earn himself a move to a top club, which he’s now doing.

Bissouma is certainly a quality player, and if he can improve his professionalism then he really could be a great asset for the likes of United and Liverpool.

As noted by the Transfer Window Podcast, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen in defensive midfield in the near future, and could see Bissouma as a more realistic option than West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Liverpool would surely also do well to land Bissouma as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, whose departure in the summer has been a bit of a blow.