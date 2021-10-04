Manchester United battling Tottenham for transfer of Serie A star

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs battling it out for the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatia international has been a key player for Inter for many years now, but it seems his time at the San Siro could be nearing an end as Premier League clubs hover for his signature.

According to latest reports in Italy, Brozovic is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, with little sign of him putting pen to paper on a new contract with Inter as things stand.

Man Utd are one of the clubs leading the charge for Brozovic, but it seems they could face competition from both Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain.

Marcelo Brozovic is wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
“It’s nonsense” – German wonderkid insists if Man City tried to sign him he “would turn it down”
Alexis Sanchez could be in hot water after deleting Instagram post appearing to aim dig at Inter Milan boss
Atletico Madrid become the latest club to show interest in Chelsea transfer raid

There’s no doubt an experienced and proven performer like Brozovic could be a fine signing on a free, with the 28-year-old likely to be an upgrade on some unconvincing performers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

It’s not been the best start to the season for United, with doubts over the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, so Brozovic could be a useful addition to the team.

More Stories Marcelo Brozovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.