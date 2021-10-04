Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs battling it out for the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatia international has been a key player for Inter for many years now, but it seems his time at the San Siro could be nearing an end as Premier League clubs hover for his signature.

According to latest reports in Italy, Brozovic is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, with little sign of him putting pen to paper on a new contract with Inter as things stand.

Man Utd are one of the clubs leading the charge for Brozovic, but it seems they could face competition from both Spurs and Paris Saint-Germain.

There’s no doubt an experienced and proven performer like Brozovic could be a fine signing on a free, with the 28-year-old likely to be an upgrade on some unconvincing performers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

It’s not been the best start to the season for United, with doubts over the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, so Brozovic could be a useful addition to the team.