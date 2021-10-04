Manchester United have some serious trouble brewing after the disappointment of their 1-1 draw at home to Everton at the weekend.

The Red Devils haven’t made the most convincing start to the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still not really making much progress with this side despite so many big-name signings since he took over.

There have been reports of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho being unhappy with Solskjaer, and Richard Keys has also claimed that Edinson Cavani had a bit of a spat with him on Saturday.

Writing on his blog, Keys said: “Solskjaer started his best centre-forward, but strangely chose to withdraw him after an hour. I’ve no idea why – but more significantly – Cavani was both puzzled and furious.

“My mole working near the dugouts tells me he stormed past Solskjaer when he came off, but quickly changed his mind about ignoring the manager and shook hands.

“But make no mistake – he wasn’t happy and there’s trouble brewing there.”

This really doesn’t sound good for United if it ends up being accurate, with Solskjaer looking increasingly like he’s losing control of the dressing room.

In a way, maybe the international break came at just the right time for MUFC to try to work things out and revive their form once the next round of fixtures come about.