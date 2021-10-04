Since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea, he’s been like a breath of fresh air.

Knowledgeable, tactically astute, fearless in his pursuit of excellence and no respecter of reputations, everyone knows exactly where they stand with the German.

It’s arguably why he helped them to their second Champions League title and why the Blues are the pace setters in the Premier League this season too.

MORE: Lucky Liverpool

However, talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan is just a little bit fed up with him because of complaints about referees and even told him to shut up live on air.