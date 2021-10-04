Garth Crooks has heaped praise onto Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah after naming him in his latest Premier League team of the week.

The Blues have had a lot of success bringing players through from their academy in recent times, with Chalobah looking like becoming the latest success story after being given plenty of chances by Thomas Tuchel this season.

As well as being a fine young defensive player, Chalobah has also shown he has a bit of a knack for scoring goals, having now found the back of the net twice in the Premier League so far this term.

“I’m always fascinated by defenders who have a genuine appetite for goals. Trevoh Chalobah scored a cracker against Crystal Palace earlier in the season but his goal against Southampton was particularly interesting,” Crooks wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“His movement away from the ball on the set-piece was instinctive. He knew exactly where the ball was going to fall. Most defenders know how to attack the ball especially in the air but few know how to read where it is likely drop in order to apply a timely finish. Chalobah does.”

The 22-year-old has previously had to make do with going out on loan, but he’s now firmly establishing himself at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea fans will be pleased to see him getting credit from pundits like Crooks.

CFC ace Cesar Azpilicueta was another player from Tuchel’s side to make this week’s team of the week.