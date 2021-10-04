Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore believes that there are only two clubs who have a realistic chance of winning the Premier League title this season.

The ex-Red believes that Liverpool and Manchester City remain some way above the rest, saying their recent records in this league show they’re the real deal in comparison to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Watch the video below as Collymore talks to Empire of the Kop about the state of the title race…

??"The only two clubs that can win the Premier League this season, in my opinion, is Liverpool and Manchester City."@StanCollymore gives his verdict on the title race this term ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/spVyfeLCqv — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 3, 2021

Liverpool and City certainly both showed their credentials in yesterday’s thrilling encounter at Anfield, with their rivalry starting to feel increasingly like that famous Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry of the late 90s and early 00s.