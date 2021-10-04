Manchester United are reportedly already considering a move to replace Jadon Sancho with a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Sancho has made a poor start to life at Old Trafford, failing to register a single goal or assist so far this season since his big move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

The England international looked a huge prospect at Dortmund, but it seems Man Utd may be concerned about his poor performances as they look for new signings in that area of the pitch.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are eyeing up Barcelona misfit Dembele, who has been linked with the club before and whose Barca future remains in doubt.

The France international, similarly to Sancho, looked a hugely promising young player at Dortmund, but has seen his form go downhill since leaving the Bundesliga giants.

It would be interesting to see if United could get Dembele back to his best, but the Mirror suggest that their interest could make life tricky for Sancho.

If Dembele were to join MUFC, it would surely put more pressure on Sancho in terms of fighting for his place.