Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has criticised Paul Tierney for deciding not to send off James Milner during Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City.

The incident was one of the most controversial decisions of the weekend in the Premier League, with Milner dodging what appeared to be a blatant second yellow card.

The game itself ended in a 2-2 draw, with all goals coming in the second half, including Mohamed Salah’s brilliant effort to put Liverpool 2-1 ahead and Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected equaliser.

But the controversy came before all that, not too long after the break, when Milner chopped down Bernardo Silva, already on a yellow card.

Just about everyone expected that to be the end of Milner’s afternoon, but referee Tierney decided against giving him another yellow card.

And former Premier League referee Gallagher, who often defends officials, was left perplexed by the decision.

“I don’t know, honestly,” he told Sky Sports as part of his ‘Ref Watch’ feature. If you’re going to give a second yellow card in a game you want it to be one where everyone says ‘yeah, he’s got no choice’, and I think that certainly fell into that bracket.

“It was gift-wrapped for him. Only he [Tierney] will know why he didn’t send him off.”