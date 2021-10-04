FIFA applauds The FA, Premier League, and local government for loosening quarantine rules for South American players

Last month, the Premier League put up a fight to withhold players from traveling to countries on the UK red list due to the quarantine mandates the players would have to comply with missing one or two fixtures.

South American players will be allowed to travel to their respective national teams with loose quarantine rules when they return to England.

FIFA issued a statement (via UOL Esporte) to praise the decision of the British government to exempt players returning from South America from complying with the country’s quarantine mandates for players who have already received the vaccination against COVID-19.

The governing body of international football is happy to see the collaboration between the local government, the English Football Federation, and the Premier League to find a solution and believes that the measure adopted was an adequate solution compared to what happened on the last FIFA date.

“FIFA welcomes the decision of the UK government to grant fully vaccinated players the opportunity to represent their countries in the next FIFA World Cup qualifiers and return from a red list country, respecting the established quarantine conditions,” the statement said.

“We work closely with the UK Government, the Football Association of England, and the Premier League to find a reasonable solution for the benefit of all, and we believe this is a much more convenient solution than the situation the players faced. In September. FIFA believes this is a positive step in the right direction and appreciates the support and cooperation of all football stakeholders during a difficult period.”

South American players are heading to the continent to participate in CONMEBOL’s FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.