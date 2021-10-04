Glazers feel they’re not getting “value for money” from Manchester United

Manchester United’s owners are reportedly not too pleased with some of the team’s recent performances.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, the Glazers don’t feel they’re getting “value for money” from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, leading to some concerns about whether the club is really going in the right direction.

There’s been plenty of investment in Man Utd’s squad in recent times, with big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane all coming in this summer.

Solskjaer has also been given money to spend on the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek in his time in charge, and it’s not too surprising that questions now seem to be being asked behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer’s job could be in danger soon, but the Transfer Window Podcast certainly suggest the Glazers’ patience may be starting to wear thin.

United fans will surely be asking questions as well, with Solskjaer undoubtedly a club legend, but his appointment as manager always looked a bit of a gamble due to his lack of experience, and it’s not really a gamble that’s paid off so far.