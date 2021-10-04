So far, not so good for Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward, Harry Kane.

The striker has hit an unusually dry patch in front of goal, and has gone six games without finding the net (per PremierLeague.com) – in the Premier League.

Whether his loss of form is as a result of him sulking that he didn’t get a proposed move to Manchester City or not is a moot point.

All strikers appear to go through lean spells at some stage in their careers, and it’s surely just a coincidence that Kane’s has come immediately after the disappointment of not being able to ply his trade with the reigning champions.

It’s possible of course that his motivation has also dipped because of playing in the Europa Conference League, whilst watching most of his international colleagues up against the best that European football has to offer.

Given just how poorly he’s started the 2021/22 campaign, Tottenham may have wished that they had sold him after all, with 1966 World Cup winner, Sir Geoff Hurst, even going as far as to suggest that the north Londoners should allow him the opportunity to play in the Champions League again.

Something that Spurs can’t currently offer him.

“To be honest with you, I get on with the Spurs players, we were great pals years ago. The thing I would say about the Spurs situation quite clearly – they should let Harry Kane go,” he said on talkSPORT’s ‘The Warm Up,’ cited by talkSPORT.

“Keeping a player who wants to move on, and maybe deserves an opportunity playing in the Champions League.

“Keeping him there with resistance is not necessarily good for the player and not necessarily good for the club.

“I think they should move him on, personally. Let’s get this right, I’m not being detrimental about to Spurs or the club. They are a fantastic club and I’m great pals with the players from years ago.

“I never go along with this Spurs-West Ham antagonistic attitude. I never went along with that. I’m saying it purely as an outsider looking at the player and the club.

“The club is great. They have a great ground. He’s a fantastic player but I think the time is to move on and progress. It’s my humble opinion about this situation.”