Liverpool star James Milner has been criticised for his tackle during the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

The clash between Liverpool and City was built up to be the game of the weekend, and it did not disappoint.

The second half of the Anfield clash, in particular, was enthralling, featuring four goals as the two teams played out a 2-2 draw, Kevin De Bruyne scoring a late deflected effort to level after Mo Salah had re-established Liverpool’s lead.

But the draw was not without its controversy, with Reds defender Milner dodging a red card, a decision that Pep Guardiola was furious with.

And BBC pundit Garth Brooks agrees with the Spaniard, describing Milner’s challenge as ‘cynical and calculated’, and worthy of a second yellow card.

He said in his BBC column: “I’m not in the habit of selecting Bernardo Silva ahead of Kevin de Bruyne but on this occasion I feel I have to.

“Silva was brilliant throughout the match against Liverpool and for much of this game De Bruyne wasn’t.

“Silva was also booked in the match for a genuine mistimed tackle but it was neither cynical nor calculated.

MORE: Guardiola not happy with Milner dodging a red card

“However, the tackle on Silva late in the match by James Milner was both. Milner should have received a second yellow but didn’t.

“Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested in his post-match interview that he wasn’t surprised by the referee’s decision, after all it was Anfield. It’s true and it used to happen in my day and it’s time it stopped.”